Ronald Gordon Hibs takeover: What we know so far

Ronald Gordon has become the new owner of Hibs, taking over from Sir Tom Farmer. Here's all we know so far...

Who is Ronald Gordon?

Ronald Gordon is a Peru-born, USA-based businessman and lifelong football fan with interests in banking and media.

What is his role at Hibs?

Gordon's newly-established company Bydand Sports LLC has taken ownership of the shares previously held by Sir Tom Farmer and Rod Petrie through HFC Holdings Limited. His role at the club is Executive Chairman.

What will happen to Leeann Dempster and Paul Heckingbottom?

Gordon is fully supportive of both the executive leadership and the football management team, as well as the board's existing plans.

Has Rod Petrie stepped down?

Yes. Petrie has stepped down from his position as chairman after more than 20 years with the Easter Road side.

Has anyone else joined the board?

Archie Paton, a senior executive in the sports industry who advised Gordon during the takeover process, has joined the club's board as a non-executive director.

What's happened to Hibs' debt?

Hibs are now debt-free, after Gordon and Sir Tom worked together to wipe out the club's mortgage debt, six years ahead of schedule.

Will Hibs get any money from Gordon?

Gordon has plans to plough a seven-figure sum of money into the club.

What's the story with the training centre?

HFC Holdings has transferred 15 acres of land at East Mains, and the Ticket Office, to the club.