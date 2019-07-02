Ronald Gordon becomes new owner of Hibs as Rod Petrie steps down

Ronald Gordon is the new owner of Hibs after the club confirmed the majority shareholding has passed from HFC Holdings Limited – owned by Sir Tom Farmer and Rod Petrie - to Bydand Sports LLC.





Gordon, a lifelong football fan, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman, with Rod Petrie stepping down after 22 years at the Easter Road side.



• Keep up to date with Easter Road developments with our live blog here>>>

The club is now debt-free - six years ahead of schedule - with Gordon expected to pump a seven-figure sum of money into the club as well.

Gordon is understood to be fully supportive of the board's existing plans, as well as the executive leadership and football management team.

Gordon 'looking forward to helping club build successful future'

Speaking to Hibs' website, Gordon said: “I know that Hibernian is the right club for me, and I am committed to working with supporters, other shareholders and everyone connected with Hibernian to build on Sir Tom’s legacy and take the club forward.

“I had a great first conversation with Sir Tom. We swapped stories from our childhood and compared our approach to business.

“There are many similarities and those values are evident in Hibernian not only as an outstanding football club but also its engagement with young people and through the Hibernian Community Foundation. That it is such a well-run club was one of the major attractions for me.

“Hibernian will always be Sir Tom’s club and Easter Road will always be his home.

“I am looking forward to getting to know the supporters and shareholders as quickly as possible, hearing what they have to say and then working with them to help the club build a successful future. And I will be there as often as I can to support the team.”

'Ron is determined to bring a bright future to the club' - Leeann Dempster

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said: “Everyone at the Club is excited about the future.

"Ron is a man who loves football and who is determined to bring a bright future to the club.

"He buys into everything we are trying to achieve at Hibernian through our structure and our vision and he brings a wealth of experience in business to add value to that.”