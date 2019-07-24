Reports link former Hibs striker Jason Cummings with 'shock return' to Scottish football

Jason Cummings could make a surprising return to Scottish football with St Johnstone, according to the Evening Telegraph.

The paper is reporting that Cummings is meeting with St Johnstone management about a potential loan move at Nottingham Forest.

Former Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings.

The striker has been told that he's surplus to requirements at the City Ground as he enters the final 12 months of his three-year contract.

Cummings moved down south in the summer of 2017 for a fee of around £1 million after netting 71 goals in 150 games at Hibs.

He started off brightly at Forest, netting on his debut before bagging a double in a 3-2 win at Newcastle United.

However, he was out on loan in the January window, joining a Rangers squad under the guidance of Graeme Murty. The Ibrox side had the option to make the loan permanent at the conclusion of the deal but decided against it.

He spent time on loan at Peterborough and then Luton last term but failed to hold down a regular place at each League One club.