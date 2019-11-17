Reports claim Hibs could re-sign former defender Efe Ambrose with St Johnstone interested

Hibs could make a move for former defender Efe Ambrose

Hibs and St Johnstone could battle it out for the signing of Efe Ambrose.

Efe Ambrose has been linked with a return to Easter Road. Picture: SNS

The Nigerian defender is a free agent having left Derby County in the summer.

Saints boss Tommy Wright is looking to add an experienced centre-back to his squad, and it is reported by the Mail on Sunday that Hibs could also make a move for their former player.

Ambrose left Easter Road in January through a clause in his contract, moving to Championship side Derby. However, he did not feature for the team.

The 31-year-old spoke in September of his willingness to return to Scotland.

He said: “I would never say never about the possibility of coming back to Scottish football. It is a great place to play football and I feel the Scottish league is growing and getting better.

“I have had some great times in Scotland. My times there, with Celtic and Hibs, were amongst the best of my career and if there was interest there then it is something I would definitely consider.”

Ambrose featured nearly 90 times for Hibs, helping the team return to the Premiership. He was arugably the club's in-form player when he departed.