Reports claim Hibs are battling Rangers for defender's signature

Hibs and Rangers have joined the hunt to sign Patrick Bauer, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

The centre-back scored the winner in the League One play-off final last month, a goal which saw Charlton Athletic promoted at the expense of Jack Ross' Sunderland side.

Patrick Bauer scored the winning goal to help Charlton Athletic to promotion.

Despite his Wembley heroics, Bauer's future remains unclear as his contract will soon expire.

Bauer is considering whether to sign a new deal at the Valley amid interest from a host of other clubs, including Preston, Wigan and Millwall.

It is being reported now that Hibs and Rangers will look to make a move if he decides to leave.

