Reported Hibs target Dylan McGeouch wanted by Aberdeen with Derek McInnes interested in trio

Aberdeen are targeting former Hibs ace Dylan McGeouch as one of their January transfer window priorities.

They could, however, face competition from the midfielder's former club with reports from England suggesting Jack Ross would be interested to sign him once more.

Aberdeen and Hibs could battle for Dylan McGeouch. Picture: SNS

The Hibs boss took McGeouch to Sunderland after his Easter Road contract had expired at the end of the 2017/2018 campaign.

Local media around Sunderland have reported that the club's boss Phil Parkinson is open for the Scotland international moving on having played just a minute of first-team football since October.

Hibs are seen as a possible option.

However, Derek McInnes is hoping to finally land a player he has been keen on for over a year.

The Aberdeen boss is likely to move on a couple of midfielders this window, according to the Daily Record, which could free up space for McGeouch for a possible loan move.

The 26-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season.

McInnes has also targeted St Johnstone attacker Matty Kennedy and Motherwell goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Both players' deals expire at the end of the season and Aberdeen could look to sign them on pre-contracts.