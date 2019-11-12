Report claims Hibs to move for Celtic assistant boss John Kennedy

Neil Lennon previously issued hands-off warning to former club
Hibs are eager to speak to John Kennedy about becoming their next manager, according to the Scottish Sun.
The 36-year-old has emerged as a new front-runner as Easter Road chiefs discuss the best possible candidate to replace Paul Heckingbottom.
The former Scottish international doesn't have experience as a manager, though he's been a member of Celtic's successful backroom staff under Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers before moving up to the position of assistant boss when Neil Lennon returned to the club.
The former Hibs manager told his old club that he wouldn't let Kennedy go without a fight as Celtic bid for a ninth successive title, a fourth consecutive treble and try to navigate their way through the latter stages of the Europa League.
Lennon said: “We don’t want him to go but it doesn’t surprise me because he’s a superb coach.
“It’s a feather in John’s cap if that’s the case but as far as I’m concerned he won’t be going anywhere because he’s an integral part of what we do here.”