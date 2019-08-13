Rangers winger Glenn Middleton completes Hibs move

Hibs today announced that Rangers winger Glenn Middleton has completed a season long loan deal.

The arrival of the 19-year-old had been widely predicted, Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom having revealed ten days ago that talks were taking place to bring Middleton to Easter Road rather than the Scotland Under-21 player joining Dutch club NAC Breda.

Heckingbottom said: "I think our fans will enjoy watching Glenn play. He's direct, quick and will add different qualities to the squad. From our conversations he's clearly desperate to play for us."

Middleton, who will wear the No 19 jersey, revealed he already has his eyes on making his debut in Saturday's Betfred Cup tie against Morton,

He said: "I'm really pleased to have got everything sorted and I just can't wait to get started. I know I'll need to work hard to make a good impression and that Paul has a lot of good players to choose from, but I'd love to be involved on Saturday."