Rangers keeper Allan McGregor will be asked to explain flying kick at Hibs’ Marc McNulty

Marc McNulty will search out Allan McGregor at Ibrox tonight following the incident where the Rangers goalkeeper was sent off in the final moments of a game towards the end of last season.

McNulty is seeking an explanation after McGregor blamed him for his red card as Rangers sought to preserve a 1-0 lead over Hibs at Ibrox. In a bizarre episode, McNulty was the victim of a flying kick from McGregor, who raked his studs down his opponent’s back and then fell to the ground as if to indicate he had been felled by the bemused striker.

McGregor was sent off by referee Bobby Madden and earned a rebuke from manager Steven Gerrard. The goalkeeper was later handed a three-game ban. McNulty, meanwhile, was harshly shown a yellow card.

With Rangers having used all their substitutes, 21-year-old midfielder Ross McCrorie took over in goals for the final minutes and helped the home side secure all three points.

“I’ll maybe ask him (McGregor) what happened as I think he blamed it on me the last time,” said McNulty, who has since returned to Hibs on loan from Reading and is set to feature when the sides meet again tonight.

“It was one of them, these things happen in football. I haven’t thought too much about it, but I imagine there will be a couple of coming togethers again.

“Do these things linger? No, I actually laughed about it after the game. I thought it was funny. It was just out of the blue, but you get on with it. It’s just football.”