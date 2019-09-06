Quiz: Can you name the former Hibs player from their Wikipedia team list? A general view of Easter Road stadium Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Eleven players, all of whom have played for Hibs in the last 30 years - but who's who? Some are trickier than others... good luck! Celtic's €40million striker boost, Juventus legend rejects Ibrox move, Parkhead hero's £6.5m Rangers transfer, Hearts owner backs Edinburgh clubs for Europe, Scotland fans fume at ScotRail - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Celtic wanted Danish ace, Rangers player undergoes surgery, Kilmarnock eye key Hibs man, ex-Rangers star wants return - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.