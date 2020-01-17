QPR chief to run rule over key player as Dundee United host Hibs in Scottish Cup clash

QPR director of football Les Ferdinand will personally run the rule over Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland against Hibs this weekend, according to reports.

The Loftus Road side are understood to be keen on the Scotland internationalist and have sent scouts to watch the 24-year-old in action this season.

Ferdinand is set to take in United's Scottish Cup fourth-round tie with Hibs on Sunday to see if Shankland can add to his 25 goals in 26 games for Robbie Neilson's side, The Herald claims.

Celtic, Rangers, Blackpool and Middlesbrough are just a handful of clubs to have been credited with an interest in the former Aberdeen youngster.

However, the Tannadice outfit are unlikely to green-light a departure this window as they desperately seek promotion back to the Scottish top flight.

Any potential move is likely to take place in the summer rather than this month.

Ferdinand is also thought to be casting an eye over United left-back Jamie Robson, who has also been linked with QPR.