On-loan Rangers winger Glenn Middleton thinks he can improve Hibs and himself

Glenn Middleton’s pace was one of the main attractions but the fact that he is also in such a hurry to develop as a player is an added bonus.

The 19-year-old Rangers player illustrated that when he picked up the phone to Hibernian boss Paul Heckingbottom in a bid to push through his loan switch to Easter Road. It was a sign of his drive and his ambition and it also gave an insight into the winger’s self-belief.

The Leith side are now looking to harness that as they make their bid for a place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup against Morton today and then turn their attentions back to the Premiership next week.

“I just wanted to get it done,” said the player who scored five goals in eight starts and 19 sub appearances under Steven Gerrard at Rangers last term but, with chances limited at Ibrox, wants to earn more game time in the same league with Hibs. “I had been waiting around for quite a while just to get going in pre-season and, when an opportunity like that comes up, just wanted to take it and get going. I thought I could add to the team and improve myself.”

Having turned down an approach to go on loan in the Netherlands, the fact that he can work on improving himself in the Scottish top flight, in full view of his Rangers boss, proved too alluring and, while his Rangers colleagues contest more of the European action he sampled last term, Middleton is happy to forgo that if it means he can use the season as a springboard and a vital way to gain experience.

“Yes, I was very grateful for those opportunities and I have always said that but this year it is about progressing again and taking that next step and hopefully taking the chance of regular football. I want to show people what I’m capable of week in, week out.”

Speaking with Scotland Under-21 colleagues and management convinced him that Hibs was the correct place to do that and he is already convinced they were right.

“I trust the people I speak to and, although everyone has their own opinion and it is nice to weigh up the options, after I had spoken to the people I felt I had to, I was more than happy with my decision.

“I have really enjoyed this week’s training. The manager is very hands-on in training and at this moment in time that is what I’m needing.

“I want to be playing regular football and having that information and help week in, week out will be a great help. It was the same with the gaffer at Rangers and the assistants at Rangers, that’s what they were doing with me. But this year I feel I need to show what I can do in training, get my head down and train and hopefully have games at the end of that each week.”

The latest injury to Martin Boyle means that those chances should be plentiful if he continues to impress. Walking into the training ground just after his parent club had hammered his new team-mates was a slightly daunting task and he admits there has been some dressing-room stick in the first few days. But his willingness to stay behind after training to put in some extra work has quickly won over his bosses and his peers, who see his willingness to roll his sleeves up and graft for the Leithers for as long as he is there.

“I want to be a better player and a better person than I was when I came in by the end of the 12 months. I want more goals and assists.

“I am very driven and I know what I want to achieve. I am working hard every day, especially since I have been here, and I want to keep taking steps every day and hopefully that will all add up.

“Everybody who goes out on loan is looking to prove to people what they are capable of and I want to show that I am capable of playing football at any level.”

He will start that process by trying to help Hibs bounce back from the bruising Ibrox defeat.