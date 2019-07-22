Oli Shaw wanted by Wigan and Blackburn amid interest from several English clubs

Wigan and Blackburn are two of several clubs in the English Championship who are monitoring Hibs striker Oli Shaw.

No bids have been made to this point though there have been enquiries into the striker's availability, the Evening News has learned.

Hibs striker Oli Shaw.

The 20-year-old has scored 12 times since breaking into the first team at Easter Road, including seven last term.

The interested parties are intrigued by his potential, though Hibs are in no mood to sell their striker and could demand as much as a seven-figure fee.

The forward is contracted to Hibs until the summer of 2021.