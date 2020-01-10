Oli Shaw at the double as Hibs come from behind to beat Willem II in Spain friendly

Young striker nets second-half brace to defeat Tilburg outfit

Hibs had striker Oli Shaw to thank as the 21-year-old scored twice in the second half to secure a come-from-behind win against Dutch side Willem II in Sotogrande.

The Scotland Under-21 international took advantage of Florian Kamberi's absence - the Swiss striker rested as he continues his comeback from a knee injury - to stake a claim for greater involvement in the second part of the season.

Shaw has played just 140 minutes for the first team this term, spread over four league matches and four Betfred Cup games, but got the full 90 minutes to impress at the Ayala Polo Club.

Jack Ross put out a strong side for the first half, Adam Bogdan starting in goals with a back four of David Gray, Darren McGregor, Paul Hanlon and Tom James. Fraser Murray was handed a start in midfield alongside Melker Hallberg, Daryl Horgan and Scott Allan, with Christian Doidge accompanying Shaw in attack.

The Eredivisie side, currently sitting fourth in the Netherlands top flight with victories over league-leaders Ajax and third-placed PSV in the last two months, twice threatened in the opening exchanges, Dries Saddiki seeing a shot blocked before Mike Trésor Ndayishimiye was off target with an effort from distance.

The Easter Road side had their chances too; Daryl Horgan's cross causing bother before being put behind for a corner while Shaw sent a shot straight down the throat of Willem II 'keeper Timon Wellenreuther.

Willem II eventually took the lead on the half-hour mark through Freek Heerkens, the long-serving centre-back's header from a corner beating Bogdan.

Ndayishimiye fired a 36th-minute free-kick over the bar as Willem sought a second, and former Wolves striker Paul Gladon shot narrowly wide before Ndayishimiye again came close with a deflected effort that struck the post on the stroke of half-time.

Hibs made nine changes to the team for the start of the second half, with Ofir Marciano, Jason Naismith, Adam Jackson, Ryan Porteous, Lewis Stevenson, Steven Whittaker, Vykintas Slivka, Ben Stirling and Martin Boyle getting game time.

Murray, one of just two players from the starting line-up who came out for the second half, sent a free-kick narrowly over the bar shortly after half-time but there was a blow for Hibs as Stirling succumbed to an injury midway through the second half and was replaced by Allan.

With 15 minutes on the clock, Shaw drew Hibs level from the spot. The striker did well to get past João Queirós as he before being clipped by the Portuguese defender and he converted the penalty to bring the Capital club back into the game.

Horgan, re-introduced as a substitute for Murray, hit the bar five minutes later but it was Shaw who grabbed the winner as he fired home the rebound after Boyle's shot had been saved.

First-half team: Bogdan, Gray, McGregor, Hanlon, James, Hallberg, F Murray, Horgan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw.

Second-half team: Marciano, Naismith, Porteous, Jackson, Stevenson, Whittaker, Stirling (Allan_, Slivka, F Murray (Horgan), Shaw, Boyle.