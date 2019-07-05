New Hibs owner Ron Gordon pictured alongside Andy Murray

New Hibs owner Ron Gordon has wasted little time in getting to know some of the more famous members of his club's support.

The American businessman has been pictured alongside Andy Murray in between matches at this year's Wimbledon Championships. The pictured was shared on Twitter by Andy's mother Judy Murray.

She wrote: "New Hibs owner Ron Gordon popped in to @wimbledon to check on two of the clubs fans. Here’s one of them @HibernianFC."



The Scottish tennis star is taking part at his first major event since the Australian Open after recovering from hip surgey, though he's only fit enough to compete in the doubles tournaments.



He partnered Serena Williams in the mixed doubles last night. In the men's competition he has joined Pierre-Hugues Herbert. The pair won their first round clash in four sets.



Gordon was announced as the new majority shareholder at Easter Road earlier this week after a deal was agreed with Sir Tom Farmer.



The Peru-born media mogul with Scottish roots secured a deal to wipe out the Hibs' debt and has promised a seven-figure investment on top of that.