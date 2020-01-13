Martin Boyle aiming for more Scottish Cup joy when Hibs travel to Dundee United

Martin Boyle is hoping Hibs can ignite their season with another Scottish Cup joy day against Dundee United.

The 26-year-old attacker will never forget when sizeable keeper Conrad Logan was the star of show at Hampden in the 2016 semis against the Tangerines that set Hibs up for their first Cup win since 1902.

But he knows it will be massive test on Sunday at Tannadice against the runaway Championship leaders.

Boyle is heading to Tayside as Ladbrokes Premiership Player of the Month after a brilliant December which was topped by both goals in the derby win over Hearts.

He reckons they are fresh and ready to go after last week’s training camp in Estepona which included a friendly win over Dutch side Willem II

He said: “We had a real title challenge from United in 2017 when we won the Championship and the last time I was there I missed a penalty so hopefully that doesn’t happen again!

“Our fans are going in their numbers and I think it’s a sell-out so it should be a great day.

“They’re flying at the moment so I’m sure they’ll be in good spirits but we’re feeling good after our break and I’m sure we’ll be ready for it

“I’m sure it will be a lively one – it certainly was the last time when we both had a man sent off.

“It’s a Scottish Cup tie, we’re both attacking teams so I think it will be a good spectacle.

“Of course, the year before we beat them in the semi-final at Hampden on penalties in what was another very challenging game and such a massive win for us.

“That was the day when Conrad put on a masterclass! It was amazing because he hadn’t played a senior game for over a year.

“It was a special day. I managed to score one of our penalties and Conrad saved two of theirs.

“It was an incredible day for him. He was a big lad and he used his body extremely well.

“He knew the advantages he had and because of that day he will forever go down as a Hibs legend.

“I remember running straight to him when he saved the second spotkick – it was a brilliant moment.”

Boyle knows Jack Ross’s side have got to get rid of their Jekyll and Hyde performances in the second half of the campaign to fully realise their ambitions.

He said: “We need to find more consistency in the league. We’re winning one week and losing the next.

“If we can get on a good run then we can challenge for the top four. We’ve got a run of matches we feel we can do well in – Hamilton and St Mirren at home when Motherwell away in between them.”

Boyle, now celebrating five years at Easter Road, reckons he’s in a good place personally after the knee injury troubles of last year.

He said: “I have fallen back in love with football after my long lay-off. I’m scoring goals and I knew I had to add that to my game.

“You always get people asking if the injury is in the back of your mind but you can’t be going into games thinking that way and make half-hearted tackles worrying about getting hurt again.

“I was just coming back from injury when I was trying to impress Paul Heckingbottom and now I’m doing it all over again since the new manager has come in – we all are.

“You have to up your standards and I feel I have done that in the past month.

“We’re getting a more settled team lately and you have to keep that jersey when you get it.

“I have loved every minute of my time with Hibs. I’ve had a lot of game time recently after feeling as if I was a bit-part player.

“I feel I have added more consistency to my game with goals and assists.”