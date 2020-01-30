Marc McNulty: Hibs pushing to get deal done for Sunderland striker before transfer deadline

Jack Ross eyeing reunion with player he signed for Black Cats

Hibs are close to reuniting with striker Marc McNulty, with the Capital club looking to squeeze through a deal ahead of Friday night’s midnight transfer deadline.

But, the Premiership club and the player’s representatives still have some work to do to convince Sunderland to part with the forward they signed on loan from Reading for the entire season.

It is understood that the frontman, who spent the second half of last term in Leith where he made such a positive impact and played his way into the Scotland set-up, is ready to return to his hometown and a deal from Hibs is on the table.

Frustrated by his intermittent involvement with the English League One side and looking for more match time, he has been wooed by the fact that Easter Road manager Jack Ross, who snapped him up for the Black Cats before parting company in October, is a big fan and keen to utilise him in a front two as Hibs fight to cement their place in the top six and advance up the league standings.

And with striking positions still up for grabs in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad ahead of the Euro 2020 play-offs and, possibly the nation’s first appearance at a major finals since 1998, McNulty is desperate to put himself back in the international frame.

Although both parties are intent on making the deal happen they still need the green light from current boss Phil Parkinson, at the Stadium of Light, who has, thus far, been reluctant to part with the 27-year-old.

That is despite the fact that McNulty has made only seven starts for the side that currently sits fifth in the league.

Those appearances could be even more restricted when recent recruit Kyle Lafferty gets back up to full fitness.

McNulty joined Hibs along with Stephane Omeonga during last year’s winter transfer window and both helped to elevate the side and were key contributors in the club finishing ahead of city rivals Hearts.

Omeonga has already renewed acquaintance with the league club but, it is felt that the Scot, could be the missing piece in the jigsaw.