Marc McNulty: Hibs complete loan deal for striker

Easter Road side confirms return of key target

Hibs have completed a loan deal for Marc McNulty after a long day of negotiations.

The 27-year-old Reading striker, who spent the second half of last season at Hibs, ended his loan spell at Sunderland and has penned a deal to return to Easter Road until the end of the current campaign.

It brings to an end protracted talks. Matters had been complicated by the Black Cats’ initial reluctance to let the Scotland cap go and it is understood that parent club Reading then tried to play hard ball over how big a percentage of his wages they will have to pay while he is in the capital.

But the player has now undergone a medical and the deal has been completed ahead of the deadline.

It frees up Florian Kamberi to complete his loan switch to Rangers until the end of the season.

The 24-year-old Swiss forward completed his medical earlier in the day and will bolster Steven Gerrard’s striking options after he revealed Jermain Defoe could be sidelined until April with a calf injury.

Greg Docherty will join McNulty at the Leith club, having completed his move from the Ibrox club.

But Jack Ross has seen initial bids for Dunfermline’s Kevin Nisbet and Hamilton striker Mickel Miller turned down, with Accies keen to tie their man down on a long-term deal.