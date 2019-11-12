Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola 'phones Easter Road hierarchy' over Hibs manager's job

Have your say

Man City boss has recommended Raul Caneda Perez for the role

Pep Guardiola has contacted the Easter Road board to make a recommendation over who the next manager should be, reports the Daily Record.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Raul Caneda Perez, a countryman of the Manchester City boss, wants to succeed Paul Heckingbottom and has held informal talks with Hibs about the role.

The 50-year-old previously coached Guardiola at Mexican side Dorados and was brought on as an analyst when the Spanish international took charge of Barcelona and then Manchester City.

Guardiola took time out to contact Hibs sporting director Graeme Mathie in order to strengthen his old friend's bid.

Perez is currently the manager of Qatari club Umm Salal and previously enjoyed successful spells with Saudi clubs Al Ittihad and Al-Nassr.