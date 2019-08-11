Man United fans urge club to sign John McGinn after ex-Hibs ace nets goal against Spurs on Premier League debut

Manchester United fans have urged their club to sign John McGinn after watching the former Hibs midfielder score against Tottenham Hotspur on his English Premier League debut.

The Scotland international latched onto a long ball forward from Tyrone Mings and took advantage of hesitation in the Spurs defence before placing the ball past 'keeper Hugo Lloris to give Aston Villa a ninth-minute lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Mauricio Pochettino's side hit back through Tanguy Ndombele - who also scored on his EPL debut - and a late double from Harry Kane to get their season off to a winning start, but fans of the Red Devils are calling for the United hierarchy to heed former manager Sir Alex Ferguson's advice - and attempt to sign McGinn.

The 24-year-old signed a new five-year deal with the Villans on transfer deadline day just weeks after being linked with a £50 million move to Old Trafford.

One United fan wrote on Twitter: “John McGinn just scored for Aston Villa. This is the same player Sir Alex Ferguson asked Man Utd to sign this Summer. Should have listened Man Utd.”

Another supporter added: “That is why Man Utd was linked with McGinn during the transfer window. If he keeps this form up, his price might just increase by three-fold.”

A swathe of similar tweets followed with fans asking: "Did nobody scout McGinn when the rumours came out? Could use him in [United's] midfield."

Another wrote: "McGinn really is the complete midfielder. By the end of the season he will be worth £50 million plus easy. Top, top player - would start him in the United team in a heartbeat."

Writing on Instagram, the former St Mirren man uploaded a photo of his celebration, adding: "Not the result we wanted but proud moment to score my first Premier League goal."

McGinn's strike can be seen in the attached video, starting at 0:32 seconds in.