Livingston boss Gary Holt has say on interest in ex-Hibs ace Efe Ambrose

Livingston boss Gary Holt has confirmed his interest in former Hibs and Celtic defender Efe Ambrose.

The Nigerian is currently a free agent after leaving Derby County in the summer. He has been training in his homeland to keep his fitness up.

Efe Ambrose is wanted by Livingston. Picture: SNS

Ambrose previously revealed his desire to return to Europe, expressing his openness to a move back to Scotland.

Hibs had been linked with their former defender. The 31-year-old played more than 100 games for the Easter Road side before departing a year ago after triggering a release clause in his contract.

It allowed him to join Frank Lampard's Derby in the English Championship but he didn't play a game.

Livingston were linked with a move for Ambrose last week and manager Gary Holt confirmed the club's interest.

No move is yet forthcoming, however, as he looks to add depth to his defensive options.

He said: “Regarding that, is it someone I would be interested in? Yeah, probably. But there is a long way from being interested in someone to something then happening.”

Ambrose emerged as a key individual under Neil Lennon last season. By the time he left, he was arguably the club's most in-form player.