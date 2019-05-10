Kilmarnock v Hibs preview: Dilemma in attack | McNulty’s barren run | chance to finish above Hearts

Paul Heckingbottom’s side travel to Ayrshire on Saturday afternoon for their penultimate game of the Ladbrokes Premiership campaign.

Kilmarnock's Rory McKenzie (left) and Paul Hanlon in action during the last game at Rugby Park. Picture: SNS

Hibs lost their unbeaten league run under the former Barnsley manager at Ibrox last weekend and will be looking to bounce back this time around. In order to do so they’ll have to improve on their run of one victory in the last five outings as they enter the first sticky patch in Heckingbottom’s tenure.

All that remains to be settled in the league table is whether the green half of Edinburgh can finish above rivals Hearts for the second season in succession. They have a three-point lead and a much stronger goal difference and, depending on Hearts’ result at Pittodrie, could have fifth place assured before a ball is kicked.

The big decision for Heckingbottom with regards to team selection comes in attack. Florian Kamberi was benched following a poor showing in the Edinburgh derby, though Stephane Omeonga didn’t fair much better on the left of midfield. Thomas Agyepong impressed in his cameo appearance at Ibrox and may be given a start.

Kilmarnock team news

Kirk Broadfoot serves the final game of his three-match suspension. The Rugby Park defender was sent off against Aberdeen after a dangerous challenge on Dons keeper Joe Lewis but will be available for Killie’s final game of the season at home to Rangers. Midfielder Adam Frizzell is a doubt for the clash with a foot knock while defender Scott Boyd (knee) and winger Jordan Jones (shoulder) remain on the casualty list.

Possible Kilmarnock team

Bachmann; O’Donnell, Findlay, Bruce, Taylor; Burke, Power, Mulumbu, Dicker, Millar; Brophy. Sins not used: Tshibola, Ndjoli, Waters, McAleny, K Boyd, McKennzie, Millen, Frizzell, MacDonald.

Hibs team news

Vykintas Slivka remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Ryan Porteous and Martin Boyle are long-term absentees with knee injuries.

Possible Hibs team

Marciano; Gray, McGregor, Hanlon, Stevenson; Mallan, Milligan, Omeonga; Horgan, McNulty, Kamberi. Subs from: Bogdan, Spector, F Murray, Gauld, Stirling, Bartley, Agyepong, Shaw.

Magic number

8 - Marc McNulty has gone eight matches for club and country without finding a goal. Prior to that he had netted seven in seven.

Key battle

It’s a tough assignment for the Hibs midfield going against Gary Dicker, Alan Power and Youssouf Mulumbu, as impressive a three as you’ll find anywhere in Scottish football outside of Glasgow. They’ll need to stand up to the challenge and impose themselves on the game, with Stephane Omeonga being the most vital of the three. If he can get on the ball and drive it forward, forcing the Killie boys on the back foot, then Hibs will have a chance.

Referee

Andrew Dallas last refereed a Hibs match when Neil Lennon’s side went to Ibrox and got a point on Boxing Day. In fact, they’re undefeated in four games involving the whistler this season with three draws and a 3-0 early season victory at Dundee.

Odds

Kilmarnock 19/20 Draw 12/5 Hibs 3/1

