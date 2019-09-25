Kilmarnock 0 Hibs 0 AET (4-5 pens): Chris Maxwell the hero as Hibs set up semi-final clash with Celtic

Ten-man Hibs set up a Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic after defeating Kilmarnock 5-4 on penalties after 120 minutes of football couldn't produce a winner.

Ryan Porteous was shown a straight red card in the last few minutes of extra time and despite Oli Shaw missing his spot-kick, Chris Maxwell's save from Niko Hamalainen sent Hibs through to the last four for a repeat of the 2017 semi-final.

Hibs had their chances and Kilmarnock hit the bar in extra time through Dom Thomas, but no goal was forthcoming. Scott Allan, Stevie Mallan, Paul Hanlon, Tom James and Joe Newell all scored for Hibs while Osman Sow, Thomas, Liam Millar and Rory McKenzie all scored for Angelo Alessio's side, with Stephen O'Donnell hitting his effort off the post.

With Killie needing to score to keep the tie alive, Maxwell guessed correctly and dived to his right to save Hamalainen's spot-kick.

