Josh O'Connor, son of ex-Hibs and Birmingham striker Garry O'Connor, a target for Rangers and Chelsea

Rangers and Chelsea have both been credited with an interest in Hibs academy striker Josh O'Connor - son of former Easter Road and Scotland forward Garry.

The 15-year-old has already appeared for the Capital club's Under-18s as a 14-year-old, and scored seven goals as Hibs Under-14s won the 2018 Foyle Cup.

And it seems the teenager's form isn't going unnoticed, with Rangers and Chelsea both reportedly keeping tabs on the striker.

O'Connor senior, who spent seven years at Easter Road over two spells, said in an interview with the Sunday Mail that his son was "much better" than him, adding: "Chelsea are after him.

"Rangers had a bid knocked back and there’s a five-year deal on the table for him at Hibs, but I’ve told them it can wait. He’s just going into fourth year at school and I want him to focus on that. I left school at 15 and didn’t sit any exams. Josh needs to get his results first – then we’ll speak to Hibs.

“I can make sure he doesn’t repeat any mistakes that I made. That’s part of it for me. I’m trying to nurture him because there’s lots of things that can distract you as a kid."

However, Hibs fans excited at the prospect of seeing the younger O'Connor following in his father's footsteps needn't worry too much, as the 36-year-old is keen that his son avoids agents and stays where he is.

“It’s better for him to stay at Hibs. I try to keep everything away from him, like contracts and stuff," O'Connor explained.

"So many agencies have asked me about Josh but I’ve said, ‘No chance’.

"[In five years time] it would be a great feeling to sit in the stand at Easter Road and watch him score, just like I used to do.”

• O’Connor was speaking at the Back Onside celebrity golf day. All proceeds raised will be used to help the charity provide additional mental health support. More info about Back Onside can be found at backonside.co.uk