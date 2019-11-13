John Kennedy no longer in running to be Hibs manager

Have your say

Kennedy to remain assistant manager at Celtic

John Kennedy is no longer in the running to become the next manager of Hibs.

The Easter Road club will now turn their attentions to other leading candidates for the position, with Kennedy to remain as assistant manager of Celtic.

Former Sunderland and St Mirren boss Jack Ross remains the bookies’ favourite for the job.

Hibs are searching for their second head coach of 2019 after dispensing with Paul Heckingbottom and his assistant Robbie Stockdale last week.

Eddie May is in temporary charge of the first team, assisted by Grant Murray and Steven Whittaker.