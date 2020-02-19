James Keatings: Cup final agony for Inverness CT ace as club fails in red card appeal

Former Hibs striker will now miss Challenge Cup showpiece

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have lost their appeal over the second booking and subsequent red card shown to forward James Keatings in the 2-1 Tunnock's Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup semi-final win over Rangers Colts.

The 28-year-old was heading for goal when he went down under a challenge from Gers defender Ciaran Dickson but match referee Greg Aitken showed the former Hibs striker a second yellow card and sent him off for two bookable offences.

Keatings posted a clip of the incident on his social media page with the comment: "So now I miss a cup final".

But despite television replays appearing to show clear contact between Dickson and Keatings, a fast track tribunal panel dismissed the club's appeal and re-applied the original sanction of a second yellow card and thus the dismissal.

Inverness confirmed the failed appeal with a brief statement, saying: "The club can confirm that it has lost the appeal against James Keatings’ booking and subsequent red card on Sunday, in the Tunnocks Caramel Wafer Cup Semi-Final."