'It's taken a few bollockings' - Paul Heckingbottom relieved by Hibs response to half-time fireworks

Under pressure Hibs boss Paul Heckingbottom was relieved to get the response he wanted from his players after dishing out a half-time dressing down but he was annoyed that they had given Livingston a 2-0 head start.

In front of owner Ron Gordon, they ultimately fought back to take a point from the game, thanks to a last gasp Martin Boyle strike and that steered them clear of bottom spot in the league but it means that they are still seeking that elusive second league win of the season.

“It's taken a few of those bollockings this season. You have to know what gives you that spirit to play.

“It shouldn’t have to take people to drag it out of you.

‘But there was a spirit in the second half, a determination and fight. Runs, tackles, fully committed.

“You do feel different coming back from two down to drawing from two up. But the overriding feeling is frustration. Look at the difference [between the first and second half performances]. It shouldn’t take tactical changes and bollockings to get people running about.

“All people want to see is drive and determination. That’s all the fans want.”

After a gutless first half showing, they fought back after the break, with Boyle proving a catalyst.

“I'm pleased for Boyle and the work he’s put in,” said Heckingbottom, who saw his men squander opportunities to win it at the end.

“When he came back to training last week, I wouldn’t have seen him being ready for this game.

“We started doing one-to-one things with him and each session, he was trying to impress me and get back in. He earned his place ahead of schedule because he was ready. He’s done great for the team, his determination over the past two weeks has helped us.

“I hope the players take belief out of that, having not been dominant to start with and just giving it away. They’ve had to earn it.”

For Livingston, there was just disappointment at their inability to kill the game off and hold onto the win.

“It’s a sore one to take,” said manager Gary Holt. “People will say it’s a good point away from home But it’s not. It’s two dropped.

‘We controlled the game, scored two good goals, didn’t see the game out.

‘That late chance we had {from Scott Tiffoney] would have killed the game and I spoke to Scotty about it and he knows that. But that didn’t cost us. What cost us was not defending, as a team, to the final whistle.”