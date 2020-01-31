'It has been my dream to join Rangers' - Florian Kamberi speaks after leaving Hibs on loan

Striker 'very, very happy' to have sealed Ibrox switch

Florian Kamberi has joined Rangers on loan from Hibs with Greg Docherty signing a similar deal with the Capital club until the end of the season - but his post-signing comments, while endearing him to his new fans, are unlikely to go down well with the Easter Road faithful.

The Albanian international was targeted by the Gers after Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury during the midweek win over Ross County, and a deal was struck in the final hours of the January transfer window.

Speaking to Rangers TV after the move went through, the 24-year-old striker said he was "very excited", adding: "Ever since I came to Scotland it has been a dream for me to move to Rangers and it has happened today, so I am a very, very happy man.

“For me, Ibrox is the best atmosphere I have ever played in.

"My second game for Hibs was against Rangers at Ibrox and after the game, I told my agent immediately my dream would be to play in this stadium in front of these fans as they are the best fans in the world – the support is massive.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard added: “We’ve watched him for some time and know what he can bring to the group.

"He is a hardworking, goalscoring attacker, who we believe will be able to contribute in a positive way to what we want to achieve this season.”

There is no option-to-buy clause in Kamberi's deal, meaning the former Grasshoppers striker is due to return to Hibs in the summer following the termination of his loan spell.