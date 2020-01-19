Injury worries for Hibs after Scottish Cup draw at Tannadice

Jack Ross admits he has concerns about the injuries sustained by defenders Jason Naismith and Ryan Porteous during yesterday’s Scottish Cup fourth round draw with Dundee United.

Naismith was replaced at half-time by David Gray and Porteous came off for Darren McGregor seven minutes into the second half.

“It’s not ideal the fact we had to make two defensive changes quite early in the game,” said Ross. “Both will be assessed but at the moment it’s concerning because both Jason and Ryan have had previous knee injuries in recent times. We will know more tomorrow but it’s certainly worrying for us at the moment.”

Naismith, pictured below, suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage when with St Mirren five years ago and spent 12 months on the sidelines.

Porteous, meanwhile, was making his first appearance since being suspended for a red card picked up for a wild challenge on Rangers’ Borna Barisic before Christmas. He suffered a serious knee injury last January and missed the rest of the season.

Ross, whose side play Hamilton Accies on Premiership duty on Wednesday night, will provide an update on both players’ situations at a pre-match press conference today.

The manager was disappointed by the latest case of Hibs throwing away a lead – in this instance twice.

“When you’re ahead twice in the game it’s frustrating,” he said. “But our performance was good. I’ve spoken about how difficult a tie this would be but I’m frustrated that we did not win the game.”

Hibs opened the scoring after eight minutes through Christian Doidge and were pinned back by Lawrence Shankland’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time. Martin Boyle re-established his side’s one-goal lead shortly after half time but a fine strike by substitute Louis Appere earned United a replay in Edinburgh a week tomorrow.

“We were good in a forward sense today, we were creating and bright and we created good opportunities,” said Ross

“Ordinarily you may be critical defensively but I felt we limited United to very few opportunities.

“They are a good attacking team and they took both their opportunities. But even the second one was not a clear-cut chance, it was just a really good finish. So it’s difficult to be critical of my team other than we didn’t win the match.”