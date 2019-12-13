'I've loved this club since day one' - Jamie-Lee Napier speaks on 'hard decision' to leave Hibs Ladies for Chelsea

Teenage winger has signed first professional deal with Chelsea Women after starring for Grant Scott's side

Jamie-Lee Napier has admitted leaving Hibs Ladies was a "very hard decision" as she put pen to paper on a deal until 2021 with Chelsea Women.

The 19-year-old, who was named the SWPL One Player of the Year for the 2019 season, is the Blues' third signing ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Chelsea's website, she said: "It feels amazing to be a Chelsea player and I’m delighted to have signed my first professional contract.

"From a young girl it’s been a dream and an aspiration of mine so I’m delighted that I’ve finally done it with such a successful club like Chelsea."

Signed from Celtic in January 2018, the diminutive Napier helped Hibs to three cup titles and the Round of 32 in the UEFA Women's Champions League.

In a video posted on the Hibs Ladies Instagram account, she said: "It's been a very hard decision to leave Hibs - I've loved this club from day one.

"Since joining the club two years ago, everyone's made me feel so welcome and it really felt like here at Hibs.

"I've made so many unforgettable memories with the team and staff who have become like a second family to me. I'm going to miss them all so much, but I wish everyone at the club all the best of luck in the future and I will be supporting them all next season.

"I hope to continue my success moving on to my next chapter. It's one I'm ready for, and excited for, and I can't get wait to get started, but it's been a pleasure being a Hibee."