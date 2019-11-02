How the Hibs players rated during Betfred Cup semi-final loss to Celtic
Ratings out of ten for every Hibs player after Paul Heckingbottom's men were soundly beaten by Celtic at Hampden.
Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.
1. Chris Maxwell - 4
Bad error for the fourth goal as he failed to catch a corner to allow Scott Brown to score. Made a good save prior to the fifth goal.