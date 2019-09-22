Hibs players celebrate after Stevie Mallan had opened the scoring.

How the defeated Hibs players rated in Sunday's Edinburgh derby

Marks out of ten for every Hibs player as Paul Heckingbottom's side threw away a second half lead, going down 2-1 to rivals Hearts.

Player ratings scale - 10: One of best performances you've seen. 9: Outstanding. 8: Very good. 7: Good. 6: Average. 5: Poor, 4: Very poor. 3: Terrible day at office. 2: Abysmal. 1: One of worst performances you've seen.

1. Chris Maxwell - 6

Given a surprise start in place of Ofir Marciano. Made no saves of note but generally dealt well with crosses into his box.
2. Jason Naismith - 6

The right-back, in both his derby debut and his Easter Road debut, generally kept Jake Mulraney quiet. Went close with a couple of headers late on.
3. Lewis Stevenson - 6

A typically committed display from the derby veteran, who defended steadily. Little influence in an attacking sense.
4. Ryan Porteous - 7

The centre-back was typically robust in the challenged. Defended well and helped restrict Hearts to few chances until the closing stages.
