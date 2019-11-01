Hibs v Celtic: How to watch the Betfred Cup game on TV, odds, team news

Have your say

A struggling Hibs side face re-energised league leaders Celtic at Hampden in the Betfred Cup this Saturday.

Hibs claimed an unlikely point the last time these two sides met in the league at the tail-end of September.

Hibs face Celtic in the first of this weekend's Betfred Cup semi-finals (SNS)

Since then Celtic have rediscovered their lethal touch, scoring 12 goals in their last three league fixtures and conceding zero. Their immaculate league form was punctuated with an impressive victory over Serie A's Lazio in the Europa League.

Hibs themselves have gone unbeaten, but that doesn't tell the whole story.

The Easter Road side have drawn four games on the bounce - in three of them they had been in a leading position. In midweek they were two goals down at half-time to Livingston and it felt as if Heckingbottom may not see this weekend's Betfred Cup fixture, but an unlikely comeback saw the Edinburgh side claim a 2-2 draw.

What time is kick off?

The fixture takes place at Hampden this Saturday (November 2).

The game itself kicks off at 5:30pm

Is the game on TV?

Yes.

You can catch the game on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage gets underway at 5pm.

If you can't catch the game on TV, you can keep up to date with the action on The Scotsman's live blog.

What about radio coverage?

Following the conclusion of Open All Mics, BBC Radio Scotland will be providing coverage of the league cup semi-final.

Hibs team news

Paul Heckingbottom has no fresh injury concerns to contend with.

Long-term absentee Martin Boyle is available for selection after he featured against Livingston, while Vykintas Slivka could also be set for a return.

Darren McGregor and David Gray remain out.

Celtic team news

Vakoun Bayo won't feature for Celtic, while Leigh Griffiths look unlikely to feature.

Scott Brown was subbed off in midweek with a niggling injury, but should be fit for Saturday.

Odds

Hibs 9/1 Draw 9/2 Celtic 2/7