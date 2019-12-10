Hibs urged to show that Aberdeen demolition was not a one-off

David Gray has insisted Hibs have to show their stunning performance against Aberdeen was no “flash in the pan” following a season blighted by inconsistency so far.

Three straight wins ended a dismal run of ten matches without a win which took the Easter Road side perilously close to the foot of the Premiership table and resulted in Paul Heckingbottom being sacked.

However, the feelgood factor engendered by those results as new head coach Jack Ross took charge was threatened as Hibs threw away a two-goal lead against Kilmarnock before being beaten by Ross County.

But Ross’ players responded in style, thumping the Dons 3-0, to deliver a much-needed boost ahead of a punishing programme which sees them travel to Celtic Park on Sunday before a visit of Rangers and the second Edinburgh derby of the season at Tynecastle.

Club captain Gray believes it’s important they back up that win. He said: “I think we have to push the standards all the time. There has been a lot of games this season when we have played well but not got the results we wanted.

“The flipside to that is we went to St Mirren, didn’t play well and win. It happens and when you come away winning like we did at the weekend, everyone thinks it’s great.

“The important thing is how do you follow that up. We have a huge game against Celtic this week and we have to just focus on that. We were two up against Kilmarnock after a few good results and we drew and then we went to Ross County and got the wrong result.

“I think it shows the character we have to go out and beat Aberdeen. A lot of people would have said it was the same old Hibs after the County game, that is was a flash in the pan. But it is up to us to keep up the good results and push on again.” Having picked up a serious knee injury at the end of August, 31-year-old Gray is nearing full fitness as is fellow defender Darren McGregor who has been out with an abdominal problem.

And Gray is desperate to play his part over the second half of the season as Hibs look to push on from sixth place.

He said: “It will be good to be back involved because it has been a long, frustrating time. It’s never nice to be injured, but sadly the one thing I do have is experience of that, especially longer-terms ones.

“It really hammers home when things aren’t going well on the pitch. The flip side to that is we are now playing really well and I’m really enjoying watching the boys. They were brilliant at the weekend.”