Hibs unveil new home and away kits for 2019/20 season

Hibs have unveiled their new home and away strips for the 2019/20 Scottish football season.

The club have also announced that the main shirt sponsor for the campaign will be the Hibernian Community Foundation, which replaces Marathon Bet.

The home kit is a traditional Hibs design with a green top with white sleeves, white shorts and green socks with white trim. The little twist on this year's design comes on the shirt, with indented pinstripes running vertically throughout it.

The away kit is a modern twist on the Calor sponsored strip of the mid-90s with a mix of purple and green. Again, though, the green stripes are of a pinstripe variety, rather than thick blocks on the classic shirt worn by the likes of Darren Jackson and Kevin Harper. It is complemented with purple shorts and purple socks with a green trim.

Hibs explained the decision for the sponsor change on their website.

They said: "In the last three years alone, the Foundation has invested £1.2 million in improving the lives of some of the most disadvantaged people in our community through its programmes and activities – ranging from community football to alcohol awareness.

"Putting their name on our strip means we can better tell their story and shine a light on their work.

"The decision was taken as the club sought to find the right brand to put on our shirts.

"There were offers, but as we investigated the Foundation option the club felt it was the right time to bring club and community visibly together.

"And supporters should know that the decision will have no impact on the football budget – and indeed our players are delighted to support a good cause."