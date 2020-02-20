Hibs unveil climate change pledge as they launch 'Greenest Club in Scotland' initiative

Easter Road side in top 3 of most environmentally-friendly clubs in UK





Hibs have thrown their support behind action to combat climate change with the Easter Road considered the "greenest club in Scotland" and in the top three most environmentally-friendly in the UK along with Forest Green Rovers and Manchester United.

The club has vowed to promote greater environmental responsibility, reduce the overall climate impact from sports, educate and advocate for climate action and promote sustainable and responsible consumption.



Greener measures



The Capital club has pledged to replace its current transport fleet with electric vehicles, and is targeting a reduction in the 48 per cent of supporters who travel to matches by car by linking up with travel partners.

Electric charging points will be installed at the stadium and the East Mains training centre and Hibs are hopeful that, by the end of 2020, nearly 100 per cent of all matchday waste will be recyclable.

A wider range of food options will be available from catering kiosks and single-use plastics such as drinking straws, sauce sachets and food containers will all be removed.

The club is now completely reliant on renewable sources of energy while a solar power option is being explored at the training centre along with "biomass and ground source heat pump options".

LED lighting is due to be installed at the stadium and training centre while the club is also looking into the viability of harvesting rainwater as well as community gardening and bee-keeping opportunities at East Mains.



Education and promotion

Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change Roseanna Cunningham said: “I welcome Hibernian FC’s pledge to be a leader in helping to combat climate change. The club is setting an excellent example, and as our national game, football – with its unique reach and impact – has a great opportunity to demonstrate leadership on this crucial issue. I hope other football clubs will follow Hibs’ lead.”

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster added: “We are already leading the way in Scottish football in a number of areas in terms of trying to protect our environment, but like almost every other organisation there is much more we can do – and as a high-profile organisation we can help raise awareness of this.

“We are looking at all aspects of our organisation with a view to improving what we do – right across the spectrum from transport to energy to waste. We will do what we can for our own business, and we want to work in partnerships with other organisations – large and small – who want to make a real difference in this area.

“Our pledge is straightforward. We believe the power and appeal of football in Scotland can help provide leadership and momentum."

Dempster revealed that chairman and majority shareholder Ron Gordon is "100 per cent supportive of the initiative", adding: “We will be engaging with the wider business and sporting community in Edinburgh to see how we can forge partnerships that will maximise the impact we can all have in this vitally important area.”

Responding to the news, the UK-wide Climate Coalition tweeted: "Great to see Hibernian FC pledge to combat climate change and green up the beautiful game."