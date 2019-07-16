Hibs trialists latest: Decision on Jonny Smith and Will Donkin

Hibernian will not be offering deals to either Bristol City midfielder Jonny Smith or Chinese Taipei international Will Donkin.

The pair featured as trialists for Hibs’ development team in the 2-1 defeat by Newcastle United’s under-23 side on Monday, with midfielder Smith finding the net.

However, it is understood that the capital club were simply allowing Smith to utilise their training facilities and feature in the friendly as a courtesy.

The capital club have also decided against offering a contract to Donkin. The 18-year-old playmaker emerged through the youth ranks at Barnet and Chelsea and was most recently on the books of Crystal Palace.