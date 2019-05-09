Hibs transfer latest: Trio linked with moves as goalkeeper set to depart

Hibs have been linked with three players as head coach Paul Heckingbottom prepares for his first transfer window in the Capital.

The Easter Road side are reportedly interested in Queen’s Park attacking midfielder Michael Ruth and have had the 17-year-old watched on several occasions this season, according to reports in The Sun.

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom could face something of a summer rebuild at Easter Road. Picture: SNS Group

The former Scotland Under-16 international has scored once in seven games for the Spiders in League Two this term and had a trial with Rangers last year at a youth tournament held in Germany.

Hibs have also been credited with an interest in Barnsley defender Adam Jackson.

he centre-back is understood to have been invited to the recent Edinburgh derby draw with Hearts and is out of contract in the summer, allowing him to sign a pre-contract arrangement with another club at any time.

The 24-year-old was brought to Oakwell by Heckingbottom in 2016 and has played 44 times for the Tykes, scoring once.

Former Aberdeen defender Jack Grimmer has also been tipped for a move to Easter Road, with the ex-Fulham youngster set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Right-back Grimmer has fallen out of favour at Coventry, playing just 13 times this season, and is on the radar of many clubs in Scotland’s top flight.

A former team-mate of McNulty, Grimmer has expressed an interest in returning to Scotland for the next stage in his career.

At the end of March, the 25-year-old confirmed he had held talks with a number of Scottish clubs, saying that a return north of the Border was “definitely food for thought”.

Meanwhile, Hibs goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw has been linked with a move to English League One side Accrington Stanley. The 26-year-old keeper has fallen down the pecking order at Easter Road and joined Ladbrokes Championship side Dundee United on loan in January. He is out of contract at the end of the season.

Heckingbottom faces something of a summer rebuilding job at Hibs, with loanees Thomas Agyepong, Adam Bogdan, Ryan Gauld, Darnell Johnson, Marc McNulty and Stephane Omeonga all set to return to their parent clubs, while the likes of Marvin Bartley, Gael Bigirimana, Miquel Nelom and Jonathan Spector are only contracted until the end of the current campaign.