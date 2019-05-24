Hibs to play Newcastle United in pre-season friendly

Hibs will wrap up their preparations for Paul Heckingbottom’s first season in charge with a glamour friendly against English Premier League side Newcastle United.

The Magpies will play at Easter Road for the first time in 35 years on Tuesday, July 30 (kick-off 7.45pm) in what will be the Cpital outfit’s only pre-season friendly at home.

Heckingbottom’s players, who report back to East Mains for training on June 20, will face newly-promoted Arbroath at Gayfield Park on Wednesday, July 3, before making the shorter journey to play Dunfermline at East End Park the following Saturday. And, as has previously been announced, Hibs will travel to face Carlisle United at Brunton Park on Tuesday, July 9, before they begin their BetFred Cup campaign, the fixtures for which have yet to be unveiled.

Hibs last played Newcastle in the summer of 1984 when they were beaten 3-0 in Jackie McNamara’s Testimonial Match.