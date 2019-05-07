Hibs star reveals referee’s instruction before Rangers drop ball

Paul Hanlon has revealed on Hibs TV that referee Bobby Madden told the Hibs players not to contest a drop ball late in their 1-0 defeat at Rangers.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Hibs lost the match at Ibrox 1-0. Picture: SNS

The visitors were searching for a goal in injury-time and fancied their chances after Allan McGregor had been sent off for kicking Marc McNulty, leaving the hosts with midfielder Ross McCrorie in between the sticks.

At a late corner, play was interrupted when fans behind the goal threw another ball on to the pitch.

Supporters watching on wondered if the corner should be retaken, though the rules state that a drop ball is the correct course of action.

However, fans were surprised to see Hibs allow Rangers to punt the ball upfield. Hanlon insists this was on the instruction of the referee.

He told Hibs TV after the game: “At the time, we were desperate to contest the drop ball. It was inside their penalty box and we didn’t want the ball going all the way back to our keeper.

“We wanted to contest it, but the referee said that if Rangers wanted to give us the ball back we weren’t allowed to contest it.

“I didn’t know that was the rule now, but that seems to be the case.

“We were trying to build momentum and keep the pressure on and that kind of put us a bit on the back foot again.”

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.