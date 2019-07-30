Hibs star Martin Boyle requires another knee operation

Hibs have been dealt a massive blow just days ahead of the new Ladbrokes Premiership season with the news that winger Martin Boyle needs another knee operation and will be out “for the foreseeable future”.

The 26-year-old was sent for a scan having been forced to limp out of the Betfred Cup tie against Elgin City on Friday night having taken a knock to his left knee, the one which required surgery in January.

The initial injury happened during Australia’s final warm-up match for the Asian Cup, ruling Boyle out of the competition and the rest of the season.

Head coach Paul Heckingbottom said: “We are all really disappointed with the news. It is the last thing that we wanted after seeing Boyle work so hard in the months that we have been here trying to return to action.

“However, as always, he has put a brave face on it and has already put things into perspective. He will get fantastic support once again during his lay-off and will be supporting the rest of the boys as always.”

Boyle added: “There’s no doubting it’s a blow because I put everything into my recovery in the last few months.

“The positive is that I know what the rehabilitation entails, and I’m just determined to do things properly and get back to the level I know I can get to.

“The staff have been brilliant with me, as have the rest of the boys in the dressing-room.

“I’m gutted it will be a while before I’m back out there with them again, but I’ll be making sure my voice is still heard around HTC. They’re not getting rid of me that easily!

“I’d also like to thank all the supporters who have sent me words of support since Friday. Hopefully it won’t be too long before I’m able to pay them back.”