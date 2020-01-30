Hibs star Martin Boyle reportedly scouted by English Championship side Huddersfield Town

Martin Boyle has been attracting interest after a raft of impressive displays

There has been little surprise that Martin Boyle is attracting interest following his recent form for Hibs.

Martin Boyle has been attracting interest. Picture: SNS

The 26-year-old was reported to be a target for Celtic with transfer chief Nicky Hammond casting an eye over the player recently.

Now, according to the Daily Record, Boyle has been scouted by English Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers, managed by Danny Cowley, had him watched in the club's 4-2 win over Dundee United in the Scottish Cup fourth round replay on Tuesday evening.

Boyle was instrumental in the side's equalising goal in the first half when his penetrating run was ended in the box which allowed Scott Allan to score from the penalty spot.

It was reported that Hibs have put a £1.5million price tag on the player but boss Jack Ross is hoping he won't be sold.

“He’s the last person I’d like to lose from this club," he said. "I’ve had it with players before – they’re players who get results and you enjoy watching them then people take them off you.

“But I’m not bothered with others watching him because it means he’s playing well for me.”

Boyle, who has three caps for Australia, could be rubbing shoulders with South America's best during the summer with the Socceroos taking part in the Copa America.

They have been drawn in a group which includes Argentina, Uruguay and Chile.