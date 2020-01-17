Hibs signing news: Stephane Omeonga returns to Easter Road

Hibs have brought popular midfielder Stephane Omeonga back to the club.

He has signed on loan until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.

Omeonga played for Hibs on loan last season but then moved in the summer to Genoa.

Hibs say they fought off interest from other clubs in Italy to sign the player .

“I’m really happy to be back at Hibernian. It feels like home," Omeonga told the Hibs website.

“When I left it felt like I had unfinished business and I said as much at the time. As soon as I heard there was a chance for me to come back I jumped at it.

“It is a special club. I kept in touch with the staff, the players and followed the games.

“From my last game, it feels like not a day has gone by without me getting a nice message from a Hibs supporter on social media and that stays with you. It means a lot."

Omeonga was signed for Hibs initially by Neil Lennon in january 2019. He then played under Paul Heckingbottom when Lennon left the club last February.

He will now play for a third Hibs boss in Jack Ross, who said: “We’re delighted to have Stephane on board.

“It’s rare for a player to have made such a good impression on so many people throughout a club in such a short period of time.

“I’d seen enough myself to know what he offers, but it was good to hear others singing his praises.

“He adds energy, tenacity and quality to give us a different option in midfield.

“I’m sure the supporters will give him a warm welcome when they get the chance.”