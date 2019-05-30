Hibs sign Adam Jackson on two-year deal from Barnsley

Hibs have completed the signing of Barnsley defender Adam Jackson.

The 25-year-old centre-half has signed a two-year deal with the Capital club, subject to international clearance.

The Darlington-born defender played under current Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbottom at the Tykes and is Hibs' second summer arrival following on from the pre-contract signing of Celtic midfielder Scott Allan.

Jackson started his career at Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Halifax, Coventry and Hartlepool before moving to Barnsley in 2016.

He joins Hibs on a free transfer after his contract at Oakwell expired.

Jackson told the Hibs official website: “I’m delighted to be joining Hibernian. With the stature of the club and having worked with Paul previously it was a no-brainer for me.

“I know what he expects of me and I know what I can deliver for him.

“I obviously got a glimpse of what to expect when I was up for the game against Hearts and I’m looking forward to experience it all myself when I report back with the rest of the boys in three weeks.”

Hibs boss Heckingbottom said: “I’m really pleased we have been able to get the deal for Adam over the line.

“The fact it’s come so early in the summer is hopefully indicative of the work that has gone on and is going on behind the scenes here. It also shows Adam’s own enthusiasm to play for Hibernian.

“I know all about Adam’s qualities having signed him in the first place for Barnsley and he was one I was set on bringing to Easter Road.

“Adam initially caught my eye when he excelled at a young age in League Two with Hartlepool United and I watched him for a long time before signing him for Barnsley.

“Adam has a real physical presence. He is strong in the air and understands how we want to defend and how we look to play out from the back. So, he’s ideally suited to the way we like to play."