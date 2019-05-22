Hibs season player ratings: Who starred and who struggled during 2018-19?
From Thomas Agyepong to Steven Whittaker, Hibernian used a total of 37 players during the 2018-19 season. Mark Atkinson assesses how each of them fared.
The Easter Road side utilised their squad to compete in four competitions during the campaign, including the early rounds of the Europa League.
1. Thomas Agyepong
Showed flashes of quality when fit, but was unfortunately plagued by injuries while at club. 5
2. Lewis Allan
Bundles of effort when used sporadically by Neil Lennon but could never make tangible impression. 5
3. Efe Ambrose
Superb first five months of season before move to Derby. Ability to break lines from defence has been missed. 7.5
4. Marvin Bartley
Key man in dressing room. Game-time limited this season but always willing, especially when captain in first derby of season. 6
