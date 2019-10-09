Hibs’ Scott Allan facing injury battle for clash against Hamilton Accies

Playmaker Scott Allan is facing a race against time to be fit for Hibs’ next match against Hamilton after suffering strained ankle ligaments during the 1-1 draw with Aberdeen.

The 27-year-old played the entire 90 minutes at Pittodrie, but was spotted leaving the ground with his ankle in a protective boot.

Although the problem isn’t believed to be serious, Allan could miss the trip to the FOYS Stadium a week on Saturday – although he’s expected to be fit for the visit of Ross County to Easter Road the following weekend.

The question mark over Allan – back at the Capital club for a third time – is yet another problem for head coach Paul Heckingbottom, who has had to contend with injuries to a number of key players in recent weeks.

Club captain David Gray has been sidelined since August with knee ligament damage with Heckingbottom admitting “it’s going to be a while” still until he returns. Fellow defender Darren McGregor has also been out for almost two months with a pelvic problem and is unlikely to be available for selection immediately after the current international break.

The same goes for winger Martin Boyle, who is recovering from a second knee operation of the year, and midfielder Vykintas Slivka, who has cracked a bone in his ankle.