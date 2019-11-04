Hibs sack Paul Heckingbottom LIVE: Latest updates as Easter Road side starts search for new boss Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked as head coach of Hibs Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say All the latest as Hibs begin life after Paul Heckingbottom following the Yorkshireman's sacking after 32 games in charge Press F5 or hit refresh for updates Hibs sack Paul Heckingbottom after disastrous start to the season 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.