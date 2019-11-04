Hibs sack Paul Heckingbottom LIVE: Latest updates as Easter Road side starts search for new boss

Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked as head coach of Hibs
Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked as head coach of Hibs
Share this article
0
Have your say

All the latest as Hibs begin life after Paul Heckingbottom following the Yorkshireman's sacking after 32 games in charge

Press F5 or hit refresh for updates