Hibs record higher average attendance than rivals Hearts - first time in 15 years

Hibs recorded a higher average attendance than Hearts this past season for the first time in 15 years.

A total of 337,078 spectators passed through the Easter Road gates in the 19 league games giving an average attendance of 17,741 - the third highest in Scottish football.

In comparison Hearts averaged 16,564 with 333,724 fans attending Ladbrokes Premiership matches at Tynecastle Park.

The last time Hibs had a bigger crowd was back in the 2004-2005 season.

That campaign saw Tony Mowbray's men pip Aberdeen to finish third and qualify for the Uefa Cup first round back when it was the Scottish Premier League and teams qualified directly for European tournaments.

Hibs finished 11 points above Hearts and had, on average, 267 more fans attending their home fixtures than their Capital rivals.

Up until the 2017-2018 campaign Hearts regularly had higher crowds, sometimes by a significant margin.

Last season, however, saw both sides average more than 18,000 - Hearts' 18,429 to Hibs' 18,123.

It was the highest crowds at Easter Road since the 1950s as Neil Lennon's side pushed for second place with four games exceeding the 20,000 mark.

The average may have fallen this season but the club posted record season ticket sales with more than 13,500 sold.

The home matches with Hearts in December and Rangers in March saw Hibs record the highest attendances outside the Old Firm with 20,200 and 20,065 attending respectively.

By the end of April this year more than 9,500 season tickets had been sold for the 2019/2020 campaign, on par with last year's sales.