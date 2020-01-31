Hibs one of three clubs to have bids rejected for Hamilton attacker Mickel Miller

Jack Ross' side tried to tempt Accies into selling player on expiring deal

Hibs have had a bid rejected for Hamilton Accies attacker Mickel Miller.

Hamilton Accies attacker Mickel Miller

The 24-year-old, who can play on the wing or up front, is in the last six months of his contract at the Fountain of Youth Stadium.

The Easter Road side tried to use the situation to their advantage by offering a bid for the player, but Hamilton are determined to hold on to him until the end of the campaign.

Burton Albion and Northampton Town have also had offers rejected for the former Carshalton Athletic forward.

Hibs are still working on re-signing Marc McNulty before the transfer window shuts, while Florian Kamberi is expected to join Rangers on loan.