Hibs mock Motherwell on Twitter after 'dominating performance' tweet

Hosts hit back at their opponents after description of the match

Hibs hit back at Motherwell on social media on Saturday night after the club's 3-1 victory in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

In the aftermath of the game - won thanks to goals from Christian Doidge, Florian Kamberi and Daryl Horgan after Liam Polworth had given the visitors the lead - Motherwell sent out their match report with a caption which suggested they felt hard done by.

It read: "A dominating Motherwell performance brings nothing as Hibernian win in the capital."

Hibs seemed to disagree with the summary of their opponents, as they soon released their own tweet a short time afterwards that looked suspiciously like a mimic of the original.

Martin Boyle battles Motherwell's Jake Carroll. Picture: SNS

It read: "A dominant Hibernian performance brings three points as the Hibees win in the capital."

The tweet also contained the exact same photo as the Motherwell one - Martin Boyle battling away defender Jake Carroll for possession - while the bit.ly link to the match report had been altered to read 'bit.ly/DominantHibs'.